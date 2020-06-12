Sensex crashes 1,100 points in opening deals, Nifty slips below 9,600-mark on global cues

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 3 per cent lower on Friday tracking losses in the global markets.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex down 1,101.68 points (3.28 per cent) at 32,436.69, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 9,544.95, down 357.05 points (3.61 per cent).

On Thursday, the Sensex had crashed 708.68 points (2.07 per cent) to end at 33,538.37, while the Nifty settled below the 10,000-mark at 9,902.00, down 214.15 points (2.12 per cent).

All the stocks on the Sensex were trading in the negative territory during the early deals on Friday. IndusInd Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Maruti Suzuki India and ICICI Bank were the biggest losers in the early deals. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:17 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:17 am. (Source: BSE)

