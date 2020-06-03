Sensex climbs over 500 points in opening deals, Nifty reclaims 10,000-mark; banks, financials rally

An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the BSE building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the BSE building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1.5 per cent higher on Wednesday led by gains in the banking and financial stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up by 529.53 points (1.57 per cent) at 34,355.06, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 10,138.00, up 158.90 points (1.59 per cent).

On the Sensex, the gains in the early session of trade were being led by Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and HDFC Bank. (see heatmap below)

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were trading on a positive note during the morning deals on Wednesday. The key Nifty Bank index was up over 3 per cent led by gains in Bandhan Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank. The Nifty Financial Services index too was up around 3 per cent led by Shriram Transport Finance Company, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

