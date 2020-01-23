Market Today LIVE Updates: Indices open marginally higher, Nifty above 12,100-mark

Share Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE opened marginally higher on Thursday.
At 9:15, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 85.20 points (0.21 per cent) at 41,200.58, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 12,127.40, up 20.50 points (0.17 per cent).
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index rose nearly 0.5 per cent led by Infosys, Hexaware Technologies and MindTree.
Highlights
Rupee slips 3 paise to 71.22 against US dollar in opening trade.
Oil prices fell to their lowest in seven weeks on Thursday on concerns that the spread of a newly identified respiratory virus from China may lower fuel demand at the same time a report showed oil inventories in the United States rose last week.
Brent crude futures were down $1.05, or 1.7 per cent, to $62.16 a barrel by 0125 GMT, and earlier dropped to the lowest since Dec. 4, after falling 2.1 per cent the previous session.
US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 95 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to $55.78 a barrel after earlier falling to the lowest since Dec. 3. The contract declined 2.7 per cent on Wednesday.
Asian shares and US stocks fell on Thursday as investors remained anxious about the spread of a new flu-like virus in China just as millions prepared to travel for the Lunar New Year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.45 per cent. Blue chip Chinese shares slumped 0.91 per cent. Australian shares were down 0.57 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.6 per cent.
US stock futures fell 0.02 per cent on Thursday in Asia. The S&P 500 eked out a 0.03 per cent gain on Wednesday, but the overall tone on Wall Street was mixed as investors assessed the impact of the virus and braced for the corporate earnings season.
On the Sensex, the gains in the early trade were being led by Axis Bank, L&T, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank. On the other hand, Power grid, Bajaj Auto, Ultratech Cement and HUL were among the top losers.
