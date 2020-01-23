Market Today LIVE Updates: Indices open marginally higher, Nifty above 12,100-mark

Equity indices on BSE and NSE opened a touch higher on Thursday. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock) Equity indices on BSE and NSE opened a touch higher on Thursday. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Share Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE opened marginally higher on Thursday.

At 9:15, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 85.20 points (0.21 per cent) at 41,200.58, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 12,127.40, up 20.50 points (0.17 per cent).

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index rose nearly 0.5 per cent led by Infosys, Hexaware Technologies and MindTree.

(with inputs from agencies)