Sensex rises nearly 200 points in opening deals, Nifty nears 9,100-mark led by banking stocks

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday led by gains in banking and financial stocks.

At 9:15 am, S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 30,796.67, up 187.37 points (0.61 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was up 50.65 points (0.56 per cent) at 9,079.70.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had slipped 63.29 points (0.21 per cent) to end at 30,609.30, while the broader Nifty 50 settled at 9,029.05, down 10.20 points (0.11 per cent).

Gains on the Sensex in the early trade on Wednesday were led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. on the other hand, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Bajaj Finance were the top drags. (see heatmap below)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Bank was up over 1 per cent in the morning trade led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. The Nifty Financial Services index too was up nearly 1 per cent led by Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Global markets

Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as investor concerns about rising tensions between the United States and China tempered optimism about a re-opening of the world economy.

US President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday he is preparing to take action against China this week over its effort to impose national security laws on Hong Kong, but gave no further details.

Hong Kong shares led declines among major regional indexes, with Hang Seng falling 0.46 per cent, though it kept a bit of distance from a two-month low touched on Monday. MSCI’s ex-Japan Asia-Pacific index lost 0.12 per cent, with mainland Chinese shares down a similar amount.

Japan’s Nikkei was almost flat.

Worsening relations between the world’s two biggest economies could further hobble global business activity, which is already under intense pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent, reclaiming the 3,000 chart level. The index had cleared 3,000 points in Wall Street overnight before pulling back, as some traders returned to the New York Stock Exchange floor for the first time in two months.

