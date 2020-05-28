Sensex opens over 150 points higher, Nifty over 9,350-mark led by banks and financial stocks

An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.5 per cent higher on Thursday ahead of the expiry of the May-series futures and options (F&O) contracts later in the day. The gains in the morning trade were being led by banking and financial sector stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 173.88 points (0.55 per cent) higher at 31,779.10, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 9,359.30, up 44.35 points (0.48 per cent).

On Wednesday, the Sensex had surged 995.92 points (3.25 per cent) to settle at 31,605.22, while the Nifty had ended at 9,314.95, up 285.90 points (3.17 per cent).

On the Sensex, the gains in the early trade were led by Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), IndusInd Bank and NTPC. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Infosys, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were among the top laggards. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:19 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:19 am. (Source: BSE)

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank index was up nearly 1.5 per cent led by HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Nifty Financial Services index too was up 1.5 per cent led by Edelweiss Financial Services, HDFC Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:20 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:20 am. (Source: NSE)

The benchmark indices are rising on account of short-covering by market participants ahead of May derivatives expiry, news agency PTI reported citing analysts. However, investor sentiment continues to remain cautious as coronavirus cases have been rising in the country, they noted.

The number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,58,333 and the death toll touched 4,531, as per health ministry data.

Global markets

Asian shares and US stock futures rose on Thursday as growing optimism about a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic trumped immediate concerns about a standoff between the United States and China over Hong Kong.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 per cent. Stocks in China rose 0.44 per cent, but shares in Hong Kong fell 0.23 per cent.

Australian shares rose 2.22 per cent to the firmest in more than two months, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 2.01 per cent to the highest since late February as investors cheered the re-opening of economic activity in both countries.

US stock futures, S&P 500 e-minis, rose 0.36 per cent on Thursday in Asia following another positive session on Wall Street overnight, highlighting the optimistic mood.

However, the biggest risk to equities is the Sino-US relationship, which is likely to worsen after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Hong Kong no longer warranted special treatment under US law.

– with global market inputs from Reuters

