Indices open at fresh record highs; Nifty scales 13,000-mark for the first time

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at record highs on Tuesday with the Nifty 50 scaling the 13,000-mark for the first time ever in the early trade as progress on US President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House and optimism around another COVID-19 vaccine helped boost investor sentiment globally.

At 9:24 am, the Nifty was trading at 13,010.50, up 84.05 points (0.65 per cent), while the S&P BSE Sensex was at 44,364.60, up 287.45 points (0.65 per cent).

Gains on the Sensex were being led by Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HCL Technologies. See heatmap below

Among the sectoral indices, the Bank Nifty was trading over 1 per cent higher led by gains in the shares of RBL Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. The Nifty Auto index too was up 1 per cent driven by gains in Maruti, Eicher Motors and M&M.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were trading:

The Serum Institute of India, the world’s top vaccine manufacturer, will first focus on supplying AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to India, Serum’s chief said on Monday, potentially increasing the chances of the shot becoming available quickly in the world’s second worst-hit country.

Other Asian markets were also trading higher on Tuesday after Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.48 per cent in early Asian trade. The upbeat backdrop helped MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advance 0.15 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 1.1 per cent stronger, touching its highest level in almost nine months, with energy stocks leading the pack. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.48 per cent while Seoul’s Kospi was 0.74 per cent higher.

US General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy wrote in a letter to Biden on Monday that he can formally begin the hand-over process.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he had told his team “do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols”, an indication he was moving toward a transition after weeks of legal challenges to the election results.

–with Reuters inputs

