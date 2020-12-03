Sensex and Nifty scale fresh highs amid positive cues in global markets

Pedestrians look up at an electronic screen and a digital ticker board at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose to their new all-time highs during the early trade on Thursday amid optimism in the global markets over upbeat coronavirus vaccine developments.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed to its all-time high of 44,953.01, up 334.97 points (0.75 per cent) from its previous close, while the broader Nifty 50 hit a record high of 13,216.60, up 102.85 points (0.78 per cent).

Gains on the BSE benchmark in the early session were being led by Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, State Bank of India (SBI), Titan Company, HDFC Bank and HCL Technologies.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index was trading over 1.75 per cent higher led by Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank and Central Bank of India. Apart from this, the Nifty Metal index too was up nearly 1.75 per cent aided by rise in Hindalco Industries, Steel Authority of India and Tata Steel. The Nifty Auto index too was up over 1 per cent driven by Maruti, Bharat Forge and Motherson Sumi Systems.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index was up 127.83 points (0.74 per cent) at 17,295.18, while the S&P BSE SmallCap was at 17,253.67, up 124.42 points (0.73 per cent).

Global market

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday helped by progress toward rolling out coronavirus vaccines and talk of reaching a compromise on new help for the US economy.

Shares rose in Hong Kong Tokyo Seoul and Sydney but fell in Shanghai.

The rollout of a vaccine in the US could begin this month if regulators give their approval Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said they won permission for emergency use of their COVID19 vaccine in Britain which will be one of the first countries to begin vaccinating its population against the virus.

The vaccine is the worlds first coronavirus shot thats backed by rigorous science and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic and helping economies return to normal.

— global market input from AP

