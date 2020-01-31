Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 200 points in opening deals, Nifty near 12,100; Banking stocks gain

The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened on a positive note on Friday ahead of the beginning of the budget session in the Parliament. (Representational image) The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened on a positive note on Friday ahead of the beginning of the budget session in the Parliament. (Representational image)

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened higher on Friday ahead of the start of the budget session in the Parliament.

At 9:27 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,077.60, up 163.78 points (0.40 per cent), while the Nifty 50 was at 12,078.30, up 42.50 points (0.35 per cent).

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank index was up nearly 1 per cent led by gains in the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank. The Nifty FMCG index too was up nearly 0.5 per cent led by Dabur.

The budget session will commence later today following an inaugural address by President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of Parliament. The president will be delivering his speech in the Central Hall at 11 am.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2019-20, which is released by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

