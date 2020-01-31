Follow Us:
Friday, January 31, 2020
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 200 points in opening deals, Nifty near 12,100; Banking stocks gain

Share Market LIVE, Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Catch all the live updates related to stocks, rupee and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2020 9:55:32 am
The benchmark indices on BSE and NSE opened on a positive note on Friday ahead of the beginning of the budget session in the Parliament. (Representational image)

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened higher on Friday ahead of the start of the budget session in the Parliament.

At 9:27 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 41,077.60, up 163.78 points (0.40 per cent), while the Nifty 50 was at 12,078.30, up 42.50 points (0.35 per cent).

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank index was up nearly 1 per cent led by gains in the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank. The Nifty FMCG index too was up nearly 0.5 per cent led by Dabur.

The budget session will commence later today following an inaugural address by President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of Parliament. The president will be delivering his speech in the Central Hall at 11 am.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2019-20, which is released by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

    09:55 (IST)31 Jan 2020
    Wipro MD and CEO Abidali Neemuchwala steps down

    IT major Wipro India’s Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abidali Z Neemuchwala Friday announced his decision to step down citing family commitments. The company’s board of directors has initiated the search to identify the next CEO, the management said in a statement. Meanwhile, Neemuchwala will continue to hold the position until a successor is appointed to ensure smooth transition, the company added. Click here to read the complete story

    09:35 (IST)31 Jan 2020
    Equity markets at open

    The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 41,146.56, up 232.74 points (0.57 per cent), while the Nifty 50 began at 12,100.40, up 64.60 points.

    On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 284.84 points, or 0.69 per cent, lower at 40,913.82. It hit an intra-day low of 40,829.91 and a high of 41,380.14. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty closed 93.70 points, or 0.77 per cent, down at 12,035.80.

    Index heavyweight Reliance Industries was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 2.62 per cent, followed by Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, M&M and SBI.

