Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty over 11,700; Auto, pharma stocks gain

Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The topline equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading over 0.5 per cent higher during the late morning deals on Monday led by gains in the shares of automobiles, pharmaceuticals and banking stocks.

At 10:49 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 39,963.81, up 228.28 points (0.57 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was at 11,733.35, up 71.50 points (0.61 per cent).

Among individual stocks, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major ITC fell over 4 per cent in the morning on Monday, extending its over 8 per cent fall on Saturday following the government’s budget proposal to raise the excise duty on tobacco and cigarettes.

In the sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto index was up over 1 per cent driven by gains in the shares of Maruti Suzuki, Apollo Tyres and Bajaj Auto. It was being followed by Nifty Pharma index which was up around 1 per cent during the late morning trade led by gains in Biocon and Aurobindo Pharma.

In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap was at 15,283.71, up 164.06 points (1.09 per cent), while S&P BSE SmallCap was at 14,396.43, up 51.73 points (0.36 per cent).

(with inputs from agencies)