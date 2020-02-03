Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty over 11,700; Auto, pharma stocks gain

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The topline equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading over 0.5 per cent higher during the late morning deals on Monday led by gains in the shares of automobiles, pharmaceuticals and banking stocks.
At 10:49 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 39,963.81, up 228.28 points (0.57 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was at 11,733.35, up 71.50 points (0.61 per cent).
Among individual stocks, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major ITC fell over 4 per cent in the morning on Monday, extending its over 8 per cent fall on Saturday following the government’s budget proposal to raise the excise duty on tobacco and cigarettes.
In the sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto index was up over 1 per cent driven by gains in the shares of Maruti Suzuki, Apollo Tyres and Bajaj Auto. It was being followed by Nifty Pharma index which was up around 1 per cent during the late morning trade led by gains in Biocon and Aurobindo Pharma.
In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap was at 15,283.71, up 164.06 points (1.09 per cent), while S&P BSE SmallCap was at 14,396.43, up 51.73 points (0.36 per cent).
Justifying the introduction of new personal income tax slabs and rates, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey told The Indian Express Sunday that it was a move away from an “inequitable direct tax regime” — and cited an analysis by his department that almost 92 per cent of those filing I-T returns availed exemptions of less than Rs 2 lakh. Click here to read the full story
Budget proposals to abolish dividend distribution tax (DDT) and make dividend income taxable in the hands of individuals will benefit debt fund investors who are in the lower tax bracket, analysts said. The move could also lead to a churn in the mutual fund industry with investors likely moving from dividend plans to growth plans of equity mutual funds. Click here to read the complete story
Listing of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) may be done in the second half of the next financial year, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget 2020-21 on Saturday announced stake sale in LIC through an initial public offer in the next fiscal. Click here to read the full story
Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty Realty index has slipped over 1.5 per cent, while the Nifty PSU Bank index is down nearly 1.5 per cent.
Here's how all the other sectoral indices are performing:
In the Sensex pack, the gains in the early morning session of trade were being led by Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel. However, on the other hand, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top losers.
Here's how the stocks were performing:
The rupee depreciated 26 paise to 71.58 against the US dollar in morning session.
Asian shares stumbled on Monday, oil skidded and commodities on Chinese exchanges plunged on their first trading day after a long break on fears the coronavirus epidemic will hit demand in the world's second-largest economy.
Aiming to head off any panic, the Chinese government took a range of steps to shore up an economy hit by travel curbs and business shut-downs because of the epidemic, including cutting its key interest rate.
Despite the measures, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 per cent, on track for its eighth straight day of losses. Chinese shares slumped at the open with the blue-chip index down about 7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei stumbled 0.9 per cent while Australia's benchmark index skidded 1.2 per cent, while New Zealand shares dropped 1.5 per cent.
At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 39,741.68, up 6.15 points (0.02 per cent), while the Nifty 50 was at 11,677.90, up 16.05 points (0.14 per cent).