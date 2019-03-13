Markets jump on sustained foreign fund inflows, global rally; Rupee gains 18p

Riding on a host of positive factors like sustained foreign fund inflows, strong global market rally and chances of a ‘stable’ government after the general elections, the benchmark Sensex on Tuesday rallied over 481 points on heavy buying support.

With the gains in the rupee further boosting the domestic bourses, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 481.56 points, or 1.30 per cent, higher at 37,535.66. The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the psychological 11,300-level and closed with gains of 133.15 points, or 1.19 per cent, at 11,301.20. With Tuesday’s gain, the Sensex has gained 863 points in two days.

The rupee also gained 18 paise to close at more than two-month high of 69.71 against the US dollar boosted by foreign capital inflows and a weaker greenback in the overseas markets. Dollar selling by exporters and banks also supported the domestic currency.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The market continued the bullish rally as investors are expecting the formation of a stable government at the centre. The rally was broad based across all sectors barring IT. Additionally, the rupee gained strength, past 70 per dollar for the first time in more than two months owing to increase in foreign inflows and drop in yield. On the other hand, CPI inflation will give more insights about RBIs stance towards further rate cut.”

Bharti Airtel, the top performer, surged 4.61 per cent. ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Sun Pharma, RIL, HDFC duo, Tata Motors and M&M climbed up to 3.69 per cent. However, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, NTPC, Coal India, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, SBI and Hero MotoCorp fell as much as 1.13 per cent. IT stocks too came under pressure amid strengthening of the rupee with Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and MindTree falling up to 1.22 per cent.

According to Devang Mehta, head – equity advisory, Centrum Wealth Management, the buoyancy in the market sentiment is clearly evident from last few sessions as mid and small caps have come to the fore and started to outperform. “The market breadth has also improved on the back of the market participants sensing the possibility of the incumbent government retaining power, which naturally provides policy stability. Only a few stocks, countable on your fingertips rallied in the last few months, which kept the benchmark indices afloat… this polarisation has to end somewhere,” Mehta said.

“The premium valuations of mid and small caps vis a vis large caps, post correction have normalised and hence value buying seem to be emerging. With corporate India’s balance sheet deleveraged in the last couple of years, capacity utilisations rising, corporate profit to GDP bottoming out and in a low inflation and low interest rate environment, quality large, mid and even small caps which corrected due to technical reasons or subdued sentiment can come back on the investor radar and portfolios,” Mehta said. Sectorally, the BSE realty index topped the gainers chart, surging 2.60 per cent, followed by telecom, bankex, healthcare and finance indices. In March, the Sensex has so far rallied 1,668 points and the Nifty soared 508.4 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who invested around Rs 17,000 crore in February, have pumped over Rs 10,000 crore in March so far. On a net basis, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 3,810.60 crore on Monday.

Global shares rallied after the European Commission agreed to changes in the Brexit deal ahead of a vote in British Parliament. Asian shares climbed on Tuesday while US stocks too made some recovery overnight. Globally, investors’ outlook remained upbeat after British Prime Minister Theresa May managed to secure support from the European Union for her Brexit deal.