Markets, Gold, Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE updates: Petrol rates unchanged for second day, Rupee rises to 70.74 against USD

State-run oil marketing companies kept the retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged across major cities of the country for the second successive day on Monday. The pause in fuel price revisions comes after three consecutive days of reduction. In Delhi, a litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 73.32 while diesel costs Rs 66.46 per litre.

The domestic rates of petrol and diesel are adjusted taking into account factors such as global crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates. Currently, fuel prices are reviewed on a daily basis by oil marketing companies and any changes are implemented at the fuel pumps with effect from 6 am.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 28 paise to 70.74 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as gains in the domestic equity market and positive developments on the US-China trade talks front strengthened investor sentiments.