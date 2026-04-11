Markets gain 6% over the week, snap six week losing streak

The India VIX, which indicates market uncertainty, dropped another 8% to its lowest level in over three weeks, implying that investors have started to finally expect some stability in the market despite the weak ceasefire.

The benchmark stock indices ended nearly 6% higher for the week, ending a run of six straight weeks of decline, as a ceasefire between the US and Iran significantly reduced volatility and encouraged a more risk-on approach from investors. The benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex indices had fallen over 12% in the 6 weeks before this rally.

The BSE’s Sensex index ended 1.2%, or 919 points, higher at 77,550.25 points on Friday, led by gains in the banking and financial services sector. The Nifty 50 also closed 1.2%, or 276 points, higher at 24,050.60. Except for IT, all other sectors saw robust gains during the session.

The India VIX, which indicates market uncertainty, dropped another 8% to its lowest level in over three weeks, implying that investors have started to finally expect some stability in the market despite the weak ceasefire.