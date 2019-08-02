Markets fall to five-month low on weak macro data, US Fed comments

Bears on Thursday tightened their grip on stock markets, sending equity benchmarks to five-month lows as weak macroeconomic data, capital outflows and hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve hit the sentiment.

Advertising

After a weak opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged more than 750 points in late-afternoon trade, before finally ending at 37,018.32, down by 462.80 points or 1.23 per cent. The broader NSE Nifty dropped 138 points or 1.24 per cent to close below the key 11,000-mark at 10,980.00 with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continuing their selling spree.

With Thursday’s fall, the Sensex has plummeted by whopping 2,890 points from 39,908.06 on July 4, a decline of 7.8 per cent after the presentation of the Union Budget.

Meanwhile, the rupee declined by 27 paise to close at a near five-week low of 69.06 against the US dollar on Thursday amid strengthening of the American currency and heavy selling in domestic equities.

Advertising

Explained | Significance of US Federal Reserves rate cut and its impact on India

The sell-off by FPIs continues unabated, as they pulled out Rs 12,419 crore in July and sold stocks worth Rs 1,466 crore in August so far, according to NSDL data. The selling spree intensified ten days ago after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week declined to remove or relax the applicability of the new surcharge on the super rich on FPIs, but advised those staring at an increase in tax outflows to shift to the corporate structure where the Budget has not made any change in tax treatment.

Explained Dim corporate earnings, FPI outflow also hit sentiment Though the US Fed cut interest rates, its statement was less dovish than what the markets had expected. The sentiment was further hit as growth rate of eight core industries dropped to a 50-month low in June and foreign investors, worried over the ‘super rich’ tax, continued their sell-off. Corporate performance in the June quarter hasn’t cheered the markets either and rating agencies have started lowering the GDP estimate.

“Indian markets have been in a free fall as FPIs offloaded $ 3 billion worth of Indian stocks over last one month post-Budget, on the back of impact of high-taxation and concerns of multi-year low economic growth. Further, with Fed Chairman’s statement that interest rate cut isn’t start of rate-cut cycle has cut short the excitement of investors, as Fed denied to play to the capital-market gallery. Ongoing results season reflects that there is a chance that Nifty companies may post de-growth in their net profits for the first time,” said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, senior VP and head of research (Wealth), Centrum Broking.

Though the US Fed cut the overnight Fed funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) as expected, the Fed statement and press conference were less dovish than what the markets had expected.

“One gets an impression the Fed is likely to be data-dependent going forward,” said an analyst.

Weak economic data, unabated foreign fund outflows and disappointing quarterly earnings also weighed on market sentiment, traders said. Vedanta took the biggest hit (5.55 per cent), followed by Tata Motors, SBI, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel and Infosys, which lost up to 4.50 per cent.

Sectorally, BSE metal emerged as the biggest loser, falling 3.37 per cent, following poor Chinese factory output data. It was followed by basic materials (2.49 per cent), telecom (2.35 per cent) and teck (2.07 per cent).

Other Southeast Asian markets were also subdued.

“We could see further pressure to global equities in the coming weeks as summer doldrums take many investors to the sidelines until we see fresh easing signals from the both the Fed and the European Central Bank,” said an analyst.