scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Markets fall in early trade on weak global trends

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 288.8 points to 57,138.12 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 79.4 points to 17,014.95.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Maruti, Asian Paints, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and ITC were major laggards. (File)

Benchmark indices fell in early trade on Monday amid weak global market trends and continuous foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 288.8 points to 57,138.12 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 79.4 points to 17,014.95.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Maruti, Asian Paints, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and ITC were major laggards.

NTPC, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were among the winners.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis
‘Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ...Premium
‘Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ...

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting lower, while Tokyo traded higher.

The US markets ended lower on Friday.

The BSE benchmark had jumped 1,016.96 points or 1.80 per cent to settle at 57,426.92 on Friday. The Nifty climbed 276.25 points or 1.64 per cent to end at 17,094.35.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 2.62 per cent to USD 87.37 per barrel.

Advertisement

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,565.31 crore on Friday, according to data available with BSE.

Foreign investors turned sellers in September, pulling out Rs 7,600 crore from Indian equity markets.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 10:22:04 am
Next Story

After Kanpur accident, UP police advise against travelling in tractor-trolleys

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement