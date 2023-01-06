scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Markets rebound in early trade: Sensex climbs 80.16 points, Nifty inches over to 18,018 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 80.16 points to 60,433.43. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 26.1 points to 18,018.25.

Sensex Nifty markets stocksFrom the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, ITC, Nestle, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Wipro and Bharti Airtel were the major winners. (File)

Equity benchmarks climbed in initial trade on Friday after declining in the past two trading sessions amid positive trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 80.16 points to 60,433.43. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 26.1 points to 18,018.25.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, ITC, Nestle, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Wipro and Bharti Airtel were the major winners.

Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and HDFC were the laggards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

Markets in the US had ended lower on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark had ended 304.18 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 60,353.27 on Thursday. The Nifty dipped 50.80 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 17,992.15.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.23 per cent to USD 79.66 per barrel.

Advertisement

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,449.45 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 14:53 IST
Next Story

Know your city | From hostel accommodation to Hotel Oberoi: Hotel Mountview has an interesting history

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close