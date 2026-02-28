Markets down in February as IT meltdown overshadows India-US trade deal optimism

Of the NSE’s 14 major sectoral indices, only three ended lower, with Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty dropping marginally alongside Nifty IT’s big fall.

India’s stock market ended a volatile February lower by over half a percent, as an early rally sparked by the long-awaited India-US trade agreement was wiped out by a sharp sell-off in the IT sector later in the month.

The benchmark Nifty 50 had surged 4.5% in the eight sessions following the trade deal announcement, recovering losses triggered by a lukewarm Union Budget. Investor sentiment had soured after the Budget proposed a hike in the securities transaction tax on derivatives, sparking a market meltdown.

But the rebound proved fleeting as IT stocks tumbled after US-based AI firm Anthropic said on February 3 that its Claude AI tool could automate a range of entry-level tasks, including coding. The announcement amplified concerns that Indian IT services providers could face significant business disruption.