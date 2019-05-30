Markets break 3-day streak on profit booking, fears of global recession

Ending their three-day record setting rally, benchmark indices ended Wednesday with losses as investors rushed to book profits amid a broad reversal in global markets on fears of recession.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 247.68 points, or 0.62 per cent, lower at 39,502.05, after losing over 300 points intra-day.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty lost 67.65 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 11,861.10.

In the last three sessions, both indices had registered record closing highs, following the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) emphatic victory in the general elections.

Traders said investors were anxious to book profits after the recent run-up, and offloaded banking, metal and auto stocks.

Global risk sentiment was at a low ebb, after the 10-year US bond yields fell below the three-month rates – which is considered a leading indicator of a recession. Lack of any major progress on the US-China trade talks front also weighed on markets overseas, they added.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 304.27 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also offloaded equities to the tune of Rs 189.58 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, sliding for the second day running, the rupee lost 14 paise to nearly 69.83 against the US dollar on Wednesday, with investors opting for safe-haven currencies like the greenback and yen amid global growth concerns. With Wednesday’s fall, the rupee has now depreciated by 32 paise in two sessions. —WITH PTI