Markets bounce back to March level on positive global, geopolitical cues

Both benchmark indices ended at their highest level since March this year, when lockdown was enforced across the country. (File) Both benchmark indices ended at their highest level since March this year, when lockdown was enforced across the country. (File)

DOMESTIC Stock markets on Monday bounced back to the March level amid reports about de-escalation in India-China border tensions and positive global cues, especially expectations of faster economic recovery in China.

Despite the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the BSE Sensex gained 466 points to 36,487.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 156 points to end at 10,763.65.

Both benchmark indices ended at their highest level since March this year, when lockdown was enforced across the country.

Reliance Industries shares, which rose 3.57 per cent to Rs 1,851.40, hit the Rs 12-lakh crore market capitalisation in intra-day trading.

“Markets made a promising start largely led by supportive global cues. Further, easing of geopolitical tension between India-China boosted the investor sentiment,” said Ajit Mishra, VP—research, Religare.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Indian indices ended with gains in sync with solid global cues. Global markets rallied on hopes of a faster Chinese economic revival which could provide a support to the global economy. The positivity regarding the recovery is extending to Indian markets in spite of surging infections, along with liquidity.

“The first signs of de-escalation of India–China border tensions should also calm the markets. We maintain the sell-on-rise strategy and advise investors to trade with caution.”

The benchmark opened with strong gains and gradually inched higher as the day progressed. The rally was broad-based as both midcap and smallcap indices ended with healthy gains. On the sector front, apart from FMCG, healthcare and telecom, which ended in losses, all the other sectoral indices supported the rally wherein energy, metals, auto and realty were the top gainers.

Meanwhile, the rupee pared initial gains to settle down by 2 paise at 74.68 against the US dollar on Monday due to firming crude oil prices and dollar buying by importers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.