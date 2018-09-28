Markets anxious over IL&FS’ Rs 2,644.86-crore repayment schedule

The repayment crisis in the IL&FS group has spilled over to NBFCs, which also raise funds via bank loans, commercial paper and corporate bonds markets. (Representational Image) The repayment crisis in the IL&FS group has spilled over to NBFCs, which also raise funds via bank loans, commercial paper and corporate bonds markets. (Representational Image)

After the recent defaults on its debt obligations, the immediate repayment schedule of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) is keeping the credit market on the tenterhooks, with the infrastructure major having to repay a total of Rs 2,644.86 crore between September 28 and March 31, 2019.

As per its repayment schedule, IL&FS is required to pay Rs 210 crore to three banks on Friday itself. These include the scheduled repayment of short-term loan of Rs 160 crore to Credit Suisse Bank, Rs 25 crore to Bank of India and term loan of Rs 25 crore to Punjab & Sind Bank. Industry sources say that the market is worried that group would default on its repayments unless it is able to get funding support from existing shareholders.

Apart from the borrowings from banks, Rs 1,085 crore worth of commercial papers issued by the company are coming up for repayment in the next six months (during Oct 29, 2018 to March 13, 2019). The IL&FS group company has also raised Rs 285 crore of short term debt from MUDRA (Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency), which is due for repayment on November 17 this year. These borrowings are unsecured and not rated by any rating agency.

Besides repayment of loans to banks and commercial papers, the company also need to redeem non-convertible debentures worth Rs 285 crore in December. Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Syndicate Bank, The South Indian Bank, Bandhan Bank and HDFC are the other financial institutions to whom payments are due from IL&FS during the same time period. This data has been collated from the information provided by IL&FS to BSE. The repayment numbers do not include any of IL&FS’ subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles.

The group has a total debt of around Rs 91,000 crore, some of which is guaranteed by the Government of India. While the group may be able to raise resources through rights issue to existing shareholders or monetisation of its assets, it is these immediate repayments of short-term loans and redemption of debt papers that has created turmoil in the debt markets. The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday eased its rules to inject liquidity in the market and to address the liquidity shortage created by recent default on debt obligations by IL&FS and its subsidiary IL&FS Financial Services Ltd.

Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), the largest shareholder in IL&FS, Tuesday said that the infrastructure firm will not be allowed to collapse, but existing shareholders have so far not come up with any concrete plan. While LIC owns 25.34 per cent stake in IL&FS, Central Bank of India and State Bank of India own 7.67 per cent and 6.42 per cent.

IL&FS and its subsidiaries Tuesday filed a petition with the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to restructure its debt under Section 230 of the Companies Act 2013. The government-owned entities, with an aggregate holding of 40.25 per cent in IL&FS, also have high exposure to debt papers of IL&FS. The repayment crisis in the IL&FS group has spilled over to NBFCs, which also raise funds via bank loans, commercial paper and corporate bonds markets.

