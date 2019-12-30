Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by FMCG, IT stocks

Follow Us:
Monday, December 30, 2019
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 30, 2019 11:44:30 am
Benchmark equity indices opened in green on Monday. (Representational image)

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: The frontline equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Monday led by gains in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and information technology stocks.

At 9:27 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,674.80, up 99.66 points or 0.24 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was up 26.85 points or 0.22 per cent at 12,272.65.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG index was trading nearly 0.75 per cent higher led by gains in the shares of Godrej Consumer Products and ITC. The Nifty IT index was up nearly 0.5 per cent led by Tata Consultancy Services and MindTree.

Watch this space for all the LIVE market updates including stocks, shares, rupee, crude oil, petrol diesel, gold and silver prices:

    11:44 (IST)30 Dec 2019
    Interview | ‘If young population takes health insurance, we would be able to subsidise premium for elderly’

    Despite a broader economic slowdown, the general insurance industry continues to grow at around 15 per cent. Warendra Sinha, MD and CEO of IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, told The Indian Express that the industry will continue to grow at the same pace as the penetration remains low and also because the economic growth won’t be too bad for too long.

    Speaking about increasing penetration, he said that the industry is working on customising in a bid to provide right size insurance products that have lower premium, shorter tenure but high volume and also working on telematics-based products. Click here to read the complete interview

    10:40 (IST)30 Dec 2019
    Petrol and Diesel prices on Monday

    Delhi:

    Petrol- 75.04 per litre
    Diesel- 67.78 per litre

    Kolkata:

    Petrol- 77.70 per litre
    Diesel- 70.20 per litre

    Mumbai:

    Petrol- 80.69 per litre
    Diesel- 71.12 per litre

    Chennai:

    Petrol- 78.02 per litre
    Diesel- 71.67 per litre

    Bengaluru:

    Petrol- 77.61 per litre
    Diesel- 70.09 per litre

    10:30 (IST)30 Dec 2019
    Aiming for cost efficiency, PSBs cut overseas branch presence by 22.5%

    State-owned banks significantly reduced their overseas branch presence by nearly one fourth after unravelling of over Rs 12,000 crore scam at Punjab National Bank (PNB).

    According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in the financial year ended March 2019, public sector banks (PSBs) reduced their overseas branch presence from 165 at the end of FY 2017-18 to 128 at the end of FY 2018-19, thereby reducing 37 branches or almost 22.5 per cent. Click here to read the story

    09:58 (IST)30 Dec 2019
    Global market update

    A broad gauge of Asian share markets rose to the highest in 18 months on Monday as Chinese equities gained, while oil hovered near three-month highs on a combination of US crude inventory drawdowns, trade optimism and unrest in the Middle East.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.2 per cent, turning around from an earlier loss. The index rose to its highest since June 19. Chinese blue chips, which had started the day lower, were up 1.24 per cent at the midday break, bolstered by a report that 2019 retail sales are forecast to rise 8 per cent and expectations that a new benchmark for floating-rate loans could lower borrowing costs and boost flagging economic growth.

    But Australian shares remained down 0.44 per cent as investors continued to consolidate recent gains. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.58 per cent.

    On Monday, global benchmark Brent crude was up 0.18 per cent to $68.28 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.05 per cent to $61.75, reversing an earlier decline.

    09:48 (IST)30 Dec 2019
    BSE Sensex: Gainers and losers in early trade

    On the Sensex, gains in the early morning trade were being led by FMCG heavyweight ITC which was trading over 1.5 per cent higher. It was followed by Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Kotak Mahindra Bank. On the other hand, market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) was the biggest loser.

    Here's how the stocks in S&P BSE Sensex were performing:

    09:43 (IST)30 Dec 2019
    Equity markets at early trade

    At 9:27 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,674.80, up 99.66 points or 0.24 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 was up 26.85 points or 0.22 per cent at 12,272.65.

    On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex settled at 41,575.14, up 411.38 points or 1.00 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 ended at 12,245.80, up 119.25 points or 0.98 per cent.

    On the Sensex, gains were led by Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries (RIL).

