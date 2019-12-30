Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by FMCG, IT stocks

Benchmark equity indices opened in green on Monday. (Representational image) Benchmark equity indices opened in green on Monday. (Representational image)

Share/Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: The frontline equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Monday led by gains in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and information technology stocks.

At 9:27 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,674.80, up 99.66 points or 0.24 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was up 26.85 points or 0.22 per cent at 12,272.65.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG index was trading nearly 0.75 per cent higher led by gains in the shares of Godrej Consumer Products and ITC. The Nifty IT index was up nearly 0.5 per cent led by Tata Consultancy Services and MindTree.