Market starts on a volatile note on weak global cues; Rupee slips against dollar in opening trade

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a volatile note on Friday, tracking weak cues from global markets as concerns over US political uncertainty kept investors on edge.

After dropping 175 points in early session, the 30-share index pared all losses to trade 38.89 points, or 0.28 per cent, higher at 38,879.19 at 0935 hours, while the broader Nifty advanced 5.85 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 11,577.05.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE barometer ended 396.22 points, or 1.03 per cent, higher at 38,989.74. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty soared 131 points, or 1.15 per cent, to end at 11,571.20.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp, shedding up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, ITC, NTPC, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, SBI, HCL Tech, HDFC and Maruti rose up to 2 per cent.

According to traders, market volatility has heightened as concerns over US President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry has made investors nervous around the globe.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading lower in their respective late morning sessions.

Shares on Wall Street too ended in the red on Thursday.

However, foreign fund inflow and stock-specific gains are capping the losses, traders said.

On Thursday, foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 737.17 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 339.28 crore, provisional data showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, slipped to 70.93 against the US currency in opening trade on Friday amid a stronger dollar in overseas markets.

The domestic currency was trading lower by 5 paise at 70.93 at 0925 hrs against the US currency. The rupee moved in a range of 70.93 to 70.89 at the interbank foreign exchange market in opening trade.

It had closed at 70.88 on Thursday on foreign fund inflows.

The US dollar rose to multi-weeks high against major global currencies as the impeachment probe into US President Donald Trump weighed on investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices eased after a quick recovery in Saudi Arabia’s production which was hit by attacks at its refineries.

The Brent North Sea crude declined 0.8 per cent to USD 62.21 per barrel.

Easing crude prices and foreign fund inflows capped losses in the rupee against the US dollar, analysts said.

