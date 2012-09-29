Market Review: Sensex rises 14-mth high

Notwithstanding profit booking,the BSE benchmark Sensex ended higher for the second week in a row and hit a 14-month high of 18,762 on buying towards the end on the back of global rally triggered by Spain announcing a crisis budget for 2013.

The Spanish government’s budget proposals on late Thursday and hopes of more support from People’s Bank of China to boost the world’s second-largest economy mainly supported the market on Friday,when Indian bourses posted smart gains.

Continued buying by foreign funds also helped the 30-share Sensex to land the week in positive terrain.

Firm global trend and a rising rupee,which this week hit a five-month high against the dollar,helped the market start new settlement in the derivatives segment on a promising note.

Cut in India’s GDP growth forecast by international rating agency S&P to 5.5 per cent this fiscal from 6.5 per cent projected earlier,due to volatile global economic situation weighed on the market sentiment.

Shares of consumer durable,FMCG,realty,power and healthcare sectors firmed up sharply on good buying enquiries while refinery,metal and IT sectors declined on profit booking from operators.

Small and mid-cap shares also moved up on good demand from retail investors as their indices rose by 3.06 per cent and 2.72 per cent respectively,outperforming the Sensex.

The BSE benchmark resumed slightly higher at 18,756.31 and shot up further to 18,869.94,but declined afterwards to 18,552.68 before ending at 14-month high at 18,762.74,showing a modest gain of 9.91 points,or 0.05 per cent.

The index had settled at 18,871.29 on July 25,2011.

The NSE wide-based index Nifty also moved up by 12.15 points,or 0.21 per cent,to end above the 5,700-mark for the first time since July 7,2011. The 50-share index ended at near 15-month high of 5,703.30 on Friday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 8,874.65 crore during the week,including the provisional figure of September 28.

The market remained largely dull till Thursday due to alternate bouts of buying and selling in view of expiry of derivatives contract on September 27 and also concerns over economic growth.

Metal stocks fell as global growth worries cast a shadow over the future demand for commodities.

Major gainers from the Sensex pack were M&M (6.97 per cent),BHEL (6.26 per cent),Cipla (5.32 per cent),Tata Power (4.13 per cent),ITC (3.91 per cent),Sun Pharma (3.58 per cent),HUL (2.83 per cent),Maruti (2.82 per cent),Hindalco

(2.37 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (1.78 per cent).

Among the losers,Bharti Airtel fell by 5.10 per cent followed by Sterlite (4.65 per cent),ONGC (4.41 per cent),Coal India (3.34 per cent),Tata Motors (2.86 per cent),Infosys (2.33 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp (2.17 per cent).

Among the major indices,the BSE-CD rose by 4.77 per cent),the BSE-FMCG by 4 per cent,the BSE-Realty by 3.91 per cent,the BSE-Power by 2.95 per cent,the BSE- C 2.32 per cent and the BSE-CG gained 2.09 per cent. However,the BSE-Oil&Gas dropped by 2.17 per cent,the BSE-Metal 1.41 per cent and the BSE-IT slipped 1.01 per cent.

The total turnover at BSE and NSE rose to Rs 14,889.02 crore and Rs 83,444.87 crore,respectively,from the last weekend’s level of Rs 10,802.64 crore and Rs 63,606.56 crore.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App