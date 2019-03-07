Market rally continues, Nifty regains 11K mark

Stock markets posted gains for the third straight session on Wednesday amid positive global cues, easing crude oil prices and foreign inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 193.56 points to finish at 36,636.10, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 65.55 points to cross the 11,000 mark and end at 11,053. The rupee too rose by 21 paise to close at 70.28 against the US dollar as the greenback strengthened against other major currencies.

The 30-share Sensex has gained over 768 points in the last three sessions. The BSE SmallCap index gained 0.97 per cent, mid-cap climbed 0.49 per cent and large-cap advanced 0.56 per cent.

“Markets crossed an important resistance level of 11,000 as investors continued to focus on domestic macros. It was a broad based rally where mid- and small-caps led from the front due to attractive valuation. We expect the positive bias to continue. Further direction will depend upon upcoming US Fed policy and conclusion of US-China trade agreement,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

According to analysts, the market sentiment has turned favourable weeks ahead of the general elections amid easing of tensions between India and Pakistan. Mid- and small-cap stocks are seeing renewed investor interest due to attractive valuations. On the other hand, the US and China seem to be nearing a pact to avoid further escalation of their trade dispute. US President Donald Trump deferred raising tariffs on more Chinese goods, citing the recent progress in talks.

Asian shares closed mostly higher tracking developments on the US-China trade talks front amid modest losses on Wall Street. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.9 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2 per cent.