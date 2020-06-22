Sensex opens over 150 points higher, NIfty over 10,300-mark

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Monday led by gains in pharmaceutical and banking stocks.

At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 34,906.87, up 175.14 points (0.50 per cent), while the Nifty 50 was at 10,311.80, up 67.40 points (0.66 per cent).

On the Sensex, gains in the early session of trade on Monday were being led by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Ultratech Cement, Infosys and HCL Technologies were trading slightly lower. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:32 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:32 am. (Source: BSE)

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Pharma index was up over 2 per cent in the morning deals led by a sharp rally in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. The Nifty PSU Bank index too inched over 2 per cent led by Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and Indian Bank.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:34 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:34 am. (Source: NSE)

