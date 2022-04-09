March: Volatility no bar, equity MFs get record inflows

Equity mutual funds (MFs) witnessed net inflows of Rs 28,463 crore in March despite a volatile stock market and sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors.

According to the Association of Mutual of Funds of India (AMFI), equity mutual funds saw a net inflow of Rs 19,705 crore in February, Rs 14,888 crore in January and Rs 25,077 crore in December 2021. Equity schemes have been witnessing net inflow since March 2021, highlighting the positive sentiment among investors.

Equity schemes had consistently witnessed outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021 losing Rs 46,791 crore. N S Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI said: “The deteriorating geo-political situation with Russia-Ukraine war, elevated hawkish US Fed stance or even the rising inflation owing to spurt in fuel prices have not deterred continued investor confidence in the India growth story.”

SIP contribution for March 2022 was at an all-time high at Rs 12,328 crore, AMFI said. SIP AUM at the end of March 2022 was Rs 5,76,358 crore. In the last 12 months, as on March 31, 2022, the MF industry has added 1.09 crore unique investors which is also reflective of investor confidence in the mutual asset class, Venkatesh said. Within the equity segment, all categories saw net inflows. Multi-cap fund category saw the highest net inflow of Rs 9,694 crore, followed by large & mid-cap fund and large cap fund that witnessed over Rs 3,000 crore net infusion each.

However, the debt segment saw a net outflow of Rs 1.15 lakh crore last month, after witnessing a net inflow of Rs 8,274 crore in February. Index funds and ETFs showed inflows of Rs 19,404 crore.