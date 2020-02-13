Follow Us:
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Mahindra EPC Irrigation shares to be listed on NSE on Friday

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: February 13, 2020 1:03:50 pm
Shares of Mahindra EPC Irrigation will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Mahindra EPC Irrigation on Thursday announced that the National Stock Exchange has approved its application for the listing of shares.

The company, it said, has made an application for listing of equity shares on the NSE.

“We would like to further inform that the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has approved our application for listing and the date of listing of our equity shares would be February 14, 2020,” the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The trading of the shares at NSE may follow soon thereafter, the filing said.

On the BSE, the shares were trading at Rs 153.00 apiece in the morning trade, up 4.01 per cent from their previous close.

