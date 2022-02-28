Madhabi Puri Buch named new Sebi chairperson

Madhabi Puri Buch, the former whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been appointed as its new chief for a tenure of three years. She is the first woman to head the market regulator since its inception. Buch will take over from the current Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi.

Buch has over three decades of experience in the financial markets. She was Sebi WTM between April 5, 2017, and October 4, 2021.

During her tenure at Sebi, she handled portfolios such as surveillance, collective investment schemes and investment management.

After her tenure at Sebi, Buch became the head of a seven-member expert group that was formed to help Sebi design in-house technological systems.

Before her assignment at Sebi, Buch was a consultant to the New Development Bank in Shanghai, China.

Buch has also served as the head of the Singapore office of the private equity firm, Greater Pacific Capital. She has also served as the managing director and chief executive officer at ICICI Securities Limited and as executive director, on the board of ICICI bank.

An alumna of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, Buch joined ICICI Bank in 1989.

She is a graduate in mathematics from St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi.