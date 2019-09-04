Macro worries push Sensex down 769 points; rupee loses 97 p/USD

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement on Friday to merge 10 public sector banks into four big banks failed to lift the market sentiment on Tuesday. While the Sensex at the BSE fell 769 points or 2.06 per cent, the rupee lost 97 paise or 1.36 per cent against the dollar to close at near 10-month low of 72.39 following concerns over the ongoing tariff war between the United States and China as well as the sharp fall in the Q1 GDP growth to 5 per cent along with the weak core sector growth and continued decline in auto sales numbers.

Advertising

Over the weekend, the US announced fresh tariffs on China and concerns grew over escalation of tariff war between the two countries. Following this, while China witnessed a decline in its currency by around 0.6 per cent, the Indian currency that opened on Tuesday after a three day gap, saw a decline of 97 paise against the dollar. Since July 31, the rupee has lost around 5 per cent from 68.86 against the US dollar to close at 72.39 on Tuesday. During the same period, Chinese yuan renminbi lost 4.3 per cent and is currently trading at 7.18 against the dollar, a 11-year low.

The rupee has been under pressure over the last five weeks after US Federal Reserve, at the time of announcing its first rate cut in a decade on July 31, stated that it was just a “mid-cycle adjustment”. The announcement took emerging markets by surprise as they earlier expected that a dovish stance would result in fund inflow in their respective countries.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been exiting Indian markets over the last 2 months and have sold equities worth a net of Rs 30,000 crore. During the same period, the FPIs have invested a net of Rs 21,000 crore in the debt market.

Advertising

Explained Govt measures yet to reverse investor sentiment The sharp reaction by the stock and currency markets to weak auto sales numbers and lower than expected GDP growth for Q1FY20 shows that the current slowdown needs policy measures on both monetary and fiscal side. While the government has announced several measures over the last couple of weeks, it has not had a visible impact in terms of reversing the investor sentiment. Besides, global concerns on US-China tariff war is something that the government can’t do much about.

The government’s recent announcement to roll back surcharge on FPIs also failed to revive their sentiments and they pulled out around Rs 5,500 crore from domestic equities since the rollback on August 23, 2019. The FPI outflow is also putting pressure on the rupee.

After plunging 867 points during the day, the 30-share index ended 769.88 points, or 2.06 per cent, lower at 36,562.91. The broader Nifty too sank 225.35 points, or 2.04 per cent, to settle at 10,797.90. Top losers in the Sensex pack included ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, RIL and ONGC — falling up to 4.45 per cent.

Only two IT stocks, TechM and HCL Tech, ended with mild gains, tracking weaker rupee.

All sectoral indices ended in the red, with BSE metal, energy, consumer durables, telecom, bankex, finance, oil and gas, realty and capital goods indices settled 3.23 per cent lower. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices too closed up to 1.65 per cent lower.

“Markets have reacted to the weak auto sales data, lower than expected GDP growth number for Q1FY20 indicating that the slowdown is more pronounced thus demanding for policy measures on both monetary and fiscal side. The recent measures taken by the Ministry of Finance would help mitigate the risk but more is expected to reverse the trend. Markets are already building in expectations of a rate cut over rest of the financial year with lumpy (around 30-40 bps) expected in October 2019 policy meeting. News flow from global markets is not conducive either; US-China trade conflict has reached a new high with both the nations continuing to talk but at the same time imposing an additional tariff on goods imported from the other nation,” said Arun Thukral, MD and CEO of Axis Securities.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan ended on a mixed note after the US and China on Sunday put in place their latest tariff increases on each other’s goods. Exchanges in Europe were also trading the red in their respective early sessions.