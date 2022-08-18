Low or zero MDR: RBI seeks views on payments

August 18, 2022 2:13:54 am
In a discussion paper released on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked stakeholders if merchant discount rate (MDR), a fee paid by merchants to acquiring banks, should be brought back for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.
The paper, which sought feedback on the fee structure for a whole gamut of digital payment channels, will be open for comments till October 3.
“In any economic activity, including payment systems, there does not seem to be any justification for a free service, unless there is an element of public good and dedication of the infrastructure for the welfare of the nation. But who should bear the cost of setting up and operating such an infrastructure is a moot point,” the RBI said in the paper. UPI and RuPay debit card transactions currently attract no MDR, following a government decision to relieve merchants of these charges and ensure greater acceptance of digital payments, effective January 1, 2020.
(With inputs from FE)
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Spectrum acquisition: Four companies pay Rs 17,876 crore upfront to DoT
L-G writes to Home Ministry seeking action against IAS officer
Jharkhand to not re-notify Netarhat Army firing range
Rs 34,856-cr for farm loan interest subvention
Eye on hospitality, Cabinet clears Rs 50K cr for ECLGS
Pre-Covid growth: Factory count rose to 2.46 L, with 1.3 cr workers in FY20
Vicky Kaushal says he feels ‘truly settled’ with Katrina Kaif, reveals she keeps him grounded: ‘She is a mirror to me’
Sensex reclaims 60K mark on FPI inflows, easing inflation
Bilkis speaks: ‘Trusted highest courts, faith shaken, give back right to live without fear’
MD drug seizure from Bharuch factory: Police hunt for two accused
Gujarat: 2 held, MD drug worth Rs 1,125 crore seized from chemical factory
Source of drugs found in Gujarat’s 3 districts untraced, police suspect 15 Iranians held