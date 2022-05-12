LIC IPO share allotment likely today: Here’s how to check your status online

LIC IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of insurance sector behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was subscribed 2.95 times over the 16.20 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from May 4-9, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 902-949 per share.

LIC IPO received bids of over 47.83 crore (47,83,67,010) shares against the total issue size of over 16.20 crore (16,20,78,067) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.83 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 2.91 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.99 times, the data showed. Apart from these, the policyholders portion was subscribed 6.12 times while the employees segment was subscribed 4.40 times.

The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) where the central government is selling 22.13 crore (22,13,74,920) shares or 3.5 per cent of its stake in the life insurer.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of LIC IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Thursday, May 12, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the LIC IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of LIC is likely to take place on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India, Goldman Sachs India Securities, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, JP Morgan India and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the IPO.