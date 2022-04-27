LIC IPO to open May 4, price band set at Rs 902-949 per share

LIC IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of life insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will open on May 4, 2022, the government announced Wednesday. It will be available for subscription till May 9, 2022, and the price band of the IPO has been set at Rs 902-949 per share.

The government aims to raise around Rs 21,000 crore from the public issue by divesting a 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance giant.

Speaking at a press conference, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that LIC IPO is right sized, given the constraints in the market. He added that LIC IPO will not crowd out capital and monetary supply in the market.

He said that even after a reduced size of Rs 21,000 crore, the LIC IPO will be the biggest ever IPO in the country.

Earlier in February, the government had filed draft papers of LIC with market regulator Sebi wherein it had said that the government will sell a 5 per cent stake or 31.6 crore shares in the state-run insurer. However, the IPO plans got delayed due to the volatility in markets following the Russia-Ukraine war.

The IPO of the country’s largest life insurer is purely an offer-for-sale (OFS) route, the government is looking to divest its 3.5 per cent stake in the state-run insurer by selling 22.13 crore shares.