LIC’s FY19 profit from stock markets down 7.89 per cent

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has realised a lower profit of Rs 23,621 crore from its equity investment during 2018-19, down 7.89 per cent from Rs 25,646 crore in the previous year. The life insurance behemoth had made a gross equity investment of Rs 68,621 crore during the year.

The profit of LIC from the market declined despite the volatile stock market index Sensex gaining 5,417 points at 38,672.91 in the fiscal ended March 2019.

Even though Sensex rose only 3,348 points in FY18, LIC booked a higher profit of Rs 25,646 crore from the stock market in the year. LIC, the largest stock market investor in India, made Rs 19,302 crore profit in 2016-17 while the Sensex gained 4,279 points.

The corporation, which is now the largest capital market investor in the country, has kicked off 2019-20 with an investible corpus of Rs 348.692 crore, which will be invested in capital market instruments like bonds including government securities, corporate bonds and equities.

The market value of LIC’s investment as at end of FY19 is Rs 28.74 lakh crore, as against Rs 26.46 lakh crore in 2017-18, showing a growth of 8.61 per cent. Moreover, the total assets of the corporation crossed the historic figure of Rs 30 lakh crore for the first time to Rs 31.11 lakh crore, a rise of 9.38 per cent.

As per provisional results, in 2018-19, the corporation invested more than Rs 2 lakh crore in central and state government securities with an average annualised yield of almost 8.25 per cent.

Currently, about 65 per cent of investments in life fund – total investment corpus accumulated over decades – of LIC are in central and state government long term securities with high interest coupons.

An investment of Rs 30,595 crore was made in corporate bonds with an average annualised yield of 9.11 per cent

As per the provisional accounts for 2018-19, LIC’s total premium income — new premium along with the renewal premium — was Rs 337,185 crore, showing a growth of 6.08 per cent, while the total benefits paid amounted to Rs 250,936 crore, growing by as much as 26.66 per cent. LIC had mobilised a total new premium of Rs 41,086.31crore in FY19. The total income of LIC, which includes total premium and investment income, was around Rs 560,784 crore in 2018-19, a rise of 7.10 per cent.

Such a robust income augurs well for the corporation’s policyholders, who can continue to expect a decent bonus for 2018-19.

At a time when the financial sector is facing a huge crisis amid rising non-performing assets in banking sector and defaults in debt payments by India Inc, as a result of regular follow ups, LIC’s growth in the investment income has risen by 5.17 per cent during 2018-19.

Over the last four years, LIC’s investments income has risen from Rs 1.53 lakh crore to Rs 2.06 lakh crore up to FY19.

“Over the years, barring one or two, LIC’s expenses have been met with from the income generated from investments by way of interest and dividends,” LIC officials said.

“Our investment portfolio remains untouched and continues to grow every year and is likely to cross Rs 30 lakh crore as at the end of the current fiscal,” they said.

However, with LIC’s declining market share in the domestic market, the company’s performance has been an area of deep concern for its new top management.

According to the performance analysis by LIC’s top management, headed by newly-appointed chairman M R Kumar, the corporation — except in pension and group scheme (P&GS) — has missed its own targets in the most of the parameters during financial year 2018-19.

According to officials, one of the critical areas that glaringly stand out is that while the corporation still holds 74.71 per cent of the market share in terms of number of policies, its market share in individual non-single premium has fallen to 40.32 per cent in 2018-19.