LIC shares fall to a fresh all-time low; skid over 20% from their issue price

Shares of insurance sector giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) continued their downward momentum and hit a fresh all-time low on during the intraday trade on Tuesday, hitting Rs 752.30 on the NSE and Rs 752.15 on the BSE during the late afternoon deals.

After slipping below the market capitalisation of Rs 5 lakh crore on Monday, the m-cap stood at Rs 4,76,904.83 crore at 3 pm Tuesday, according to the BSE data.

Over 32.64 lakh shares of the insurance giant were traded so far on NSE while over 4.38 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective exchanges showed.

Due to its consecutive declines over the past six sessions, the scrip has now fallen over 20 per cent from its issue price.

On May 17, LIC made its lacklustre debut on stock exchanges, listing at over an 8 per cent discount from its issue price of Rs 949 apiece after a successful Rs 21,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) which got subscribed 2.95 times.

Speaking on the LIC stock, Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart noted, “The issue was priced at a price to the embedded value of 1.1x, which is a discount compared to its domestic as well as global peers. This valuation discounts concerns with the company like losing market share to private players, lower profitability & revenue growth compared to private players, lower VNB margins and short term persistency ratios. However, we believe India’s highly underserved life insurance market is still in its infancy and is well-positioned to capitalize on the enormous growth potential. LIC has a number of competitive advantages, including a strong brand value, a massive network of agents, and an enviable distribution network. So, investors with a long-term view can buy this stock at CMP and follow a buy on dip strategy.”