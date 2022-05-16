LIC share listing Live Updates: LIC to debut in stock markets on Tuesday

LIC IPO shares listing Live Updates: India’s insurance sector giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be listing its shares on the stock exchanges on Tuesday. The Rs 21,000 crore blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) of LIC had witnessed a good response from the investors getting subscribed 2.95 times after a marathon 6-day subscription period from May 4-9.
The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.83 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 2.91 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.99 times. Apart from these, the policyholders portion was subscribed 6.12 times while the employees segment was subscribed 4.40 times.
The issue price of LIC was fixed at Rs 949 apiece for allotment to investors. All policyholders and retail investors got the shares at a price of Rs 889 and Rs 904 apiece, respectively, after taking into account the discount offered. The government had offered a discount of Rs 60 per share for its policyholders and Rs 45 apiece for retail investors and LIC employees.
'We anticipate that LIC might have a flat listing tomorrow, based on the current market situation. Due to increased inflation statistics, FII outflows, currency weakness, geopolitical and rate hike-related worries, present markets are experiencing extraordinary volatility, this has caused sell-offs in equity markets all over the world.
According to recent grey market patterns, the company's unlisted shares were selling at Rs 936 per share on Monday (May 16), a discount of Rs 13 to the IPO price band's upper range. However, the stock's modest float may limit the stock's post-listing decline.
LIC is synonymous with insurance in India and enjoys a huge competitive advantage in terms of brand value and huge network of agents. However, there are concerns with the company like losing market share to private players, lower profitability & revenue growth compared to private players, lower VNB margins and short-term persistency ratios, but the valuation at Price to Embedded Value of 1.1 had discounted the above concerns. Nevertheless, investors must be aware that the business of insurance is long term in nature; therefore we recommend investors to stay with the company for the long term even if the company lists at a discount.'
The government raised 205.6 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) as its biggest ever initial public offering priced at the top of the range following strong demand from local investors and a last-minute dash by foreign funds.
Life Insurance Corporation of India shares have been priced at 949 rupees each, the state-run firm said in a prospectus filed Friday. Click here to read
Shares from the LIC IPO were allotted to investors on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
The issue was subscribed 2.95 times over the 16.20 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period. Click here to read