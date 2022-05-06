LIC IPO Live Updates: Action resumes on Day 3; total issue subscribed 1.06 times

LIC IPO Open Live News Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s biggest-ever IPO, was subscribed 1.06 times so far on the third day of bidding. The issue had got fully subscribed towards the end of the second day on Thursday led by policyholders and employees.

The LIC issue was subscribed 1.06 times, NSE data at 10:15 am showed. The policyholders segment was subscribed 3.21 times while the employees portion was subscribed 2.29 times, the data showed. Apart from these, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 0.40 times, the non institutional investors was subscribed 0.48 times and the retail segment was subscribed 0.97 times, the data showed.

The LIC IPO will be available for public subscription till Monday, May 9, 2022. The price band of LIC IPO is fixed at Rs 902-949 per share and the company is offering a discount of Rs 60 per share for its policyholders and Rs 45 apiece for retail investors and LIC employees.