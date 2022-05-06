LIC IPO Live Updates: Action resumes on Day 3; total issue subscribed 1.06 times

LIC IPO Open Live News Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s biggest-ever IPO, was subscribed 1.06 times so far on the third day of bidding. The issue had got fully subscribed towards the end of the second day on Thursday led by policyholders and employees.
The LIC issue was subscribed 1.06 times, NSE data at 10:15 am showed. The policyholders segment was subscribed 3.21 times while the employees portion was subscribed 2.29 times, the data showed. Apart from these, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 0.40 times, the non institutional investors was subscribed 0.48 times and the retail segment was subscribed 0.97 times, the data showed.
The LIC IPO will be available for public subscription till Monday, May 9, 2022. The price band of LIC IPO is fixed at Rs 902-949 per share and the company is offering a discount of Rs 60 per share for its policyholders and Rs 45 apiece for retail investors and LIC employees.
LIC public offer will remain open for subscription even on weekend to enable people to participate in the mega IPO of the state-owned insurer. This is perhaps for the first time the special dispensation is granted to any public offer.
The issue period also includes bidding on Saturday, May 7, 2022 and Sunday, May 8, 2022, LIC informed exchanges. Earlier bidding was allowed on May 7 (Saturday) only.
To facilitate this, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed all ASBA-designated bank branches to remain open for public on Sunday to facilitate processing of applications for LIC's initial public offering.
On Thursday, the LIC IPO got fully subscribed on Day 2 of the subscription towards the last hour. It eventually ended getting 1.03 times subscribed at the end of Day 2, as per the data available on the stock exchanges.
The policyholders segment was subscribed 3.11 times while the employees portion was subscribed 2.22 times, the data at the end of the day showed. Apart from these, the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 0.40 times, the non institutional investors was subscribed 0.47 times and the retail segment was subscribed 0.93 times, it showed.
LIC IPO Subscription Update as of 10:15 PM on Day 3
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 0.40 times
Non Institutional Investors subscribed 0.48 times
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 0.97 times
Employees subscribed 2.29 times
Policyholders subscribed 3.21 times
Total subscribed 1.06 times
Source: NSE