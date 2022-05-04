LIC IPO Live Updates: Issue opens for public at 10 am

LIC IPO Live Updates: The blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) of behemoth life insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will open for subscription at 10 am today, May 4, 2022.
The price band of LIC IPO is fixed at Rs 902-949 per share and the company is offering a discount of Rs 60 per share for its policyholders and Rs 45 apiece for retail investors and LIC employees.
Investors who wish to subscribe to LIC IPO can bid in a lot of 15 equity shares and multiples thereafter. At the upper price band, they will be shelling out Rs 14,235 (excluding discounts) to get a single lot of LIC. The shares will be listed on both BSE as well as the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The over Rs 21,000 crore LIC IPO will be available for subscription till Monday, May 9, 2022, and the price band of the company has been fixed at Rs 902-949 per share. Click here to read
Domestic mutual funds invested Rs 4,002.27 crore, accounting for 71.12 per cent of the total anchor book portion of the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). SBI Mutual Fund invested Rs 1,006.89 crore, becoming the largest investor in the anchor book quota. Click here to read
