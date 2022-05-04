scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read
Live now

LIC IPO Live Updates: Issue opens for public at 10 am

LIC IPO Opening Date, Price Band Live news updates: The price band of LIC IPO has been fixed at Rs 902-949 per share and the government aims to raise over Rs 21,000 crore by selling over 22.13 crore (22,13,74,920) shares or 3.5 per cent of its stake.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 4, 2022 9:17:58 am
lic ipoA man walks past a Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) advertisement outside its eastern zonal head office building in Kolkata, India, February 14, 2022. (REUTERS)

LIC IPO Live Updates: The blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) of behemoth life insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will open for subscription at 10 am today, May 4, 2022.

The price band of LIC IPO is fixed at Rs 902-949 per share and the company is offering a discount of Rs 60 per share for its policyholders and Rs 45 apiece for retail investors and LIC employees.

Investors who wish to subscribe to LIC IPO can bid in a lot of 15 equity shares and multiples thereafter. At the upper price band, they will be shelling out Rs 14,235 (excluding discounts) to get a single lot of LIC. The shares will be listed on both BSE as well as the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Live Blog

Follow this space for all LIVE Updates on the LIC IPO:

09:16 (IST)04 May 2022
LIC IPO opens today: Everything you need to know

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of life insurance sector giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will open for subscription on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The over Rs 21,000 crore LIC IPO will be available for subscription till Monday, May 9, 2022, and the price band of the company has been fixed at Rs 902-949 per share. Click here to read

09:11 (IST)04 May 2022
Domestic mutual funds invest Rs 4,002 crore in LIC IPO’s anchor quota

Domestic mutual funds invested Rs 4,002.27 crore, accounting for 71.12 per cent of the total anchor book portion of the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). SBI Mutual Fund invested Rs 1,006.89 crore, becoming the largest investor in the anchor book quota. Click here to read

09:10 (IST)04 May 2022
LIC IPO key details

LIC IPO:

Date: May 4-9, 2022

Price band: Rs 902-949 per share

Discount: Rs 60 per share for policyholders and Rs 45 apiece for retail investors and employees.

Lot size: 15 equity shares and in multiples thereof

LIC IPO: Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, the entire net proceeds will be paid to the President of India (central government) and the life insurer will not receive any proceeds of the offer, according to the information in the red herring prospectus (RHP) of LIC.

LIC is the country’s oldest and largest life insurance firm. It was formed by merging and nationalising 245 private life insurance companies on September 1, 1956, with an initial capital of Rs 5 crore. LIC now manages around Rs 40 lakh crore assets and is the fifth-largest life insurer globally and the largest asset manager in the country.

Shares of LIC will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd