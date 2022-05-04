LIC IPO Live Updates: Issue opens for public at 10 am

LIC IPO Live Updates: The blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) of behemoth life insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will open for subscription at 10 am today, May 4, 2022.

The price band of LIC IPO is fixed at Rs 902-949 per share and the company is offering a discount of Rs 60 per share for its policyholders and Rs 45 apiece for retail investors and LIC employees.

Investors who wish to subscribe to LIC IPO can bid in a lot of 15 equity shares and multiples thereafter. At the upper price band, they will be shelling out Rs 14,235 (excluding discounts) to get a single lot of LIC. The shares will be listed on both BSE as well as the National Stock Exchange (NSE).