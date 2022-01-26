LIC H1 profit after tax rises to Rs 1,437 cr

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,437 crore for the first half of ongoing fiscal against Rs 6.14 crore in the year-ago period.

The IPO-bound insurer said new business premium growth rate stood at 554.1 per cent in H1FY22, against 394.76 per cent during the corresponding period of FY21. Its overall total net premiums rose Rs 1,679 crore to Rs 1.86 lakh crore in April-September 2021, from Rs 1.84 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

LIC posted a jump of Rs 17,404 crore in overall premiums and income from investments was Rs 3.35 lakh crore in H1FY22.

(With PTI inputs)