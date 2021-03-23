Laxmi Organic IPO allotment status: Here is how to check your shares

Laxmi Organic IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi Organic Industries was met with 106.81 times subscription over the 3.25 crore shares offered during the subscription period from March 15-17, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 129-130 per share.

The Laxmi Organic received bids of over 347.75 crore (3,47,75,55,495) shares against the total issue size of over 3.25 crore (3,25,58,138) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 175.43 times, non institutional investors 217.62 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 20.11 times.

The Laxmi Organic IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 300 crore by the promoter Yellow Stone Trust.

Laxmi Organic Industries is a Mumbai-based speciality chemical manufacturer. The company is focused on two key business segments: Acetyl Intermediates and Speciality Intermediates.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Laxmi Organic Industries IPO. The company was to finalise the allotment of shares on Monday, March 22, 2021. In case you have applied for the Laxmi Organic IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Laxmi Organic Industries Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select “Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd” from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Laxmi Organic Industries is likely to take place on March 25, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE. The issue size of the IPO was Rs Rs 600 crore.

Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors (formerly known as IDFC Securities) were the book running lead managers to the IPO.