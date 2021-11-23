Latent View Analytics makes a blockbuster debut, lists at 169% premium

Latent View Analytics share price: Shares of Latent View Analytics made a blockbuster debut and got listed at a premium of over 169 per cent above their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 530.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a gain of 169.04 per cent from its offer price of Rs 197.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 512.20, up 160.00 per cent from the issue price.

The stock continued its initial momentum and touched an intraday high of Rs 548.75 on BSE and Rs 548.00 on the NSE during the first few minutes of trade but eased a bit soon after.

At 10:15 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 491.45 on the BSE, up 149.47 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 492.45. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 9,721.59 crore, data from BSE showed.

Over 1.50 crore shares of Latent View Analytics were traded on the NSE during the first 15 minutes of trade, while around 11.22 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

The Rs 600 crore initial public offering (IPO) of data analytics firm Latent View Analytics was subscribed a whopping 326.49 times during its offer period from November 10-12.

The Latent View Analytics IPO comprised fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 474 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 126 crore by a promoter and some existing shareholders.

Latent View Analytics provides services ranging from data and analytics consulting to business analytics and insights, advanced predictive analytics, data engineering and digital solutions. It engages and provides services to blue chip companies in technology, BFSI, CPG & retail, industrials and other industries, and have worked with over 30 Fortune 500 companies in the last three fiscals.