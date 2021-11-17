Latent View Analytics IPO share allotment status: How to check your shares online

Latent View Analytics IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Latent View Analytics was subscribed 326.49 times over the 1.75 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from November 10-12, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 190-197 per share.

Latent View Analytics IPO received bids of over 572.18 crore (5,72,18,82,528) shares against the total issue size of over 1.75 crore (1,75,25,703) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 145.48 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 850.66 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 119.44 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 3.87 times, the data showed.

The Rs 600 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 474 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 126 crore by a promoter and some existing shareholders.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements of the subsidiary LatentView Analytics Corporation, and investment in subsidiaries to augment their capital base for future growth and general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Latent View Analytics IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by today, November 17, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Latent View Analytics IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Latent View Analytics Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select LATENT VIEW ANALYTICS LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Latent View Analytics is likely to take place on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and Haitong Securities India are the book running lead managers to the IPO.