Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Late morning trade: Sensex down 97 points, Nifty below 10,600

Investors were wary after BJP's B S Yeddyurappa resigned as the chief minister of Karnataka, paving the way for the JD(S)-Congress combine to form the government.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: May 21, 2018 1:07:15 pm
Sensex down 23 points in late morning deals; Rupee plunges 37 paise against US dollar IT, teck, telecom and energy witnessed buying interest.
Top News

The BSE Sensex surrendered its initial gains to trade lower by 97.64 points in late morning deals today amid selling in realty, healthcare, metal, auto, consumer durables and basic materials counters. Investors were wary after BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa resigned as the chief minister of Karnataka, paving the way for the JD(S)-Congress combine to form the government. Caution also set in ahead of key corporate earnings to be announced today, brokers said.

IT, teck, telecom and energy witnessed buying interest. The 30-share Sensex was trading at 34,750.66, showing a loss of 97.64 points, or 0.28 per cent. The broader Nifty index was trading at 10,558.15, down 38.25 points, or 0.36 per cent. Major losers were Sun Pharma 2.60 per cent, Dr Reddy’s 2.57 per cent, Tata Motors DVR 2.30 per cent, Tata Motors 1.80 per cent and Axis Bank 1.60 per cent. Gainers included TCS 1.90 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.52 per cent, Coal India 1.35 per cent, SBI 1.19 per cent and ONGC 1.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 166.15 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 149.58 crore last Friday, provisional data showed. Most Asian markets were trading higher as investors digested the thaw in US-China trade relations. The US trade war with China is on hold after the world’s largest economies agreed to drop their tariff threats while they work on a wider trade agreement, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now