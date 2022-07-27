scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Larsen & Toubro shares climb nearly 4% after June quarter earnings

The stock jumped 3.62 per cent to Rs 1,814.30 on the BSE. At the NSE, it advanced 3.58 per cent to Rs 1,814 apiece.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 11:29:38 am
larsen & toubro, larsen & toubro q1 results, larsen & toubro sharesA man waits at a bus-stop with an advertisement of Larsen & Toubro outside the company's manufacturing unit in Mumbai January 22, 2014. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) climbed nearly 4 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday after the company’s consolidated net profit increased 44.9 per cent in the June quarter this year.

The stock jumped 3.62 per cent to Rs 1,814.30 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it advanced 3.58 per cent to Rs 1,814 apiece.

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 44.9 per cent to Rs 1,702.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter due to higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,174.44 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during April-June period increased to Rs 35,853.20 crore from Rs 29,334.73 crore in the year-ago period, the filing added.

