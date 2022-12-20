scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Landmark Cars IPO Share Allotment Today: Here’s how to check your status online

Landmark Cars IPO Allotment Status: The shares of premium automotive retailer Landmark Cars will get allotted to investors on Tuesday, December 20. Here is how to check if you have been allotted the shares.

Landmark Cars, Landmark Cars IPO, Landmark Cars IPO AllotmentLandmark Cars IPO Allotment: Landmark Cars is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. (Image: Facebook/Group Landmark)

Landmark Cars IPO Allotment Status Check Online: The initial public offering (IPO) of premium automotive retailer Landmark Cars was subscribed 3.06 times over the 80.41 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from December 13-15, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 481-506 per share.

Landmark Cars IPO received bids of over 2.46 crore (2,46,45,911) shares against the total issue size of over 80.41 lakh (80,41,805) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 8.71 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 1.32 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed just 59 per cent or 0.59 times. Separately, the employees’ portion was subscribed 2.93 times, the data showed.

The Rs 552 crore Landmark Cars IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 402 crore. The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for pre-payment of borrowings availed by the company’s subsidiaries and general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of Landmark Cars IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Tuesday, December 20, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for Landmark Cars IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Landmark Cars Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select LANDMARK CARS LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number or PAN Number in the respective box. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Landmark Cars is likely to take place on Friday, December 23, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 10:58:07 am
