scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Labour meet: Codes, worker data to be taken up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day conference at Tirupati on Thursday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a news conference during the German-Indian government consultations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS, file)

With the aim to implementing the proposed labour codes as soon as possible, the Centre will hold a conference with labour ministers of all states to discuss the modalities on August 25-26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day conference at Tirupati on Thursday which will deliberate on reforms, social security for informal workers, Vision-2047 for workforce and the proposed implementation of the four labour codes. A top Labour Ministry official said the Prime Minister will address the ‘National Labour Conference of Labour Ministers and Labour Secretaries of States/UTs’ virtually.

The conference is being organised to seek feedback of state counterparts after 2014, the official added. It will also discuss integrating e-Shram portal for social security schemes run by the Central and state governments to universalise social protection for workers and improve employment opportunities for all. Deliberations will also take place on improving medical care and services through ESI (employee state insurance) hospitals run by state governments and integration with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY).

On Monday, industry representatives met Labour Ministry officials over implementation of the codes. The CII sought clarity on calculation of wages, especially defining the basic component. It also sought that gratuity calculation be prospective with the new law. “Grandfather the retrospective period as it impacts all companies books of account,” it said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
explained

Draft rules by states sought

With the implementation of the four labour codes eyed at the earliest, the Central government is aiming consensus with states in all respects as well as publishing of draft rules by all states and Union Territories.

Earlier, the industry has sought a review for the provision for basic salary. The labour codes propose to define wages with a cap for basic salary at 50 per cent of total pay, which effectively reduces take-home salaries but raises contributions towards social security components such as Employees’ Provident Fund.

The government is in the process of finalising the rules for the four labour codes. Thirty-one states and UTs have pre-published the draft rules for the Code on Wages, while 26 have done it for the Industrial Relations Code. 25 states have pre-published draft rules for the Code on Social Security and 24 have done for the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 01:56:14 am
Next Story

HC seeks MP govt response in plea against recovery of damages Act

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement