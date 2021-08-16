Krsnaa Diagnostics makes a tepid debut in stock markets, lists at over 7% above issue price

Krsnaa Diagnostics share price: The shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics, made a tepid debut on the stock exchanges today listing at over 7 per cent higher than their issue price.

The scrip got listed at Rs 1,025.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a gain of 7.44 per cent from its offer price of Rs 954.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 1,005.55, up 5.40 per cent from the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high Rs 1,099.50 on BSE and Rs 1,099.70 on the NSE during its first 90 minutes of trade on the first day. On the lower side, it hit Rs 961.45 on the BSE and Rs 960.00 on NSE.

At 11:30 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 1025.00 on the both the BSE and NSE.

Over 60.89 lakh shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics were traded on the NSE during the first 90 minutes of trade, while over 3.12 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

The Rs 1,213.3 crore IPO of the diagnostic chain company met a strong demand during its offer period from August 4-6. The issue was oversubscribed by 64.40 times.

The company provides a range of technology-enabled diagnostic services such as imaging (including radiology), pathology/clinical laboratory and tele-radiology services to public and private hospitals, medical colleges and community health centres pan-India.