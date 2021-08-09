Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares

Krsnaa Diagnostics provides a range of technology-enabled diagnostic services such as imaging (including radiology), pathology/clinical laboratory and tele-radiology services to public and private hospitals, medical colleges and community health centres pan-India. (Representative image: Pixabay)

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Krsnaa Diagnostics was subscribed 64.40 times over the 71.12 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from August 4-6, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 933-954 per share.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO received bids of over 45.80 crore (45,80,08,245) shares against the total issue size of over 71.12 lakh (71,12,099) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 49.83 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 116.30 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 42.04 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 0.98 times, the data showed.

The IPO of the diagnostic chain company has a size of Rs 1,213.3 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8,525,520 equity stocks by its existing shareholders.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for financing the cost of establishing diagnostics centers at Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra, for repayment of loans availed by the company and for general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO. The diagnostics company is expected to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, August 11, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select KRSNAA DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select KRSNAA DIAGNOSTICS LTD from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics is likely to take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors, Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the IPO.