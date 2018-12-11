Kotak moves High Court over RBI rejection of promoter stake dilution proposal

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to reject the issue of perpetual non-convertible preference shares (PNCPS) as a valid means of reducing promoter Uday Kotak’s shareholding in the bank.

After the bank issued a communication to stock exchanges on Monday, its shares fell as much as 7.3 per cent intraday before ending 6.6 per cent lower than their previous close at Rs 1,198.15.

On August 2, the bank had announced completion of the PNCPS issue resulting in dilution of its promoter stake to 19.7 per cent of paid-up capital. As per RBI rules, the bank must reduce its promoter shareholding to 20 per cent by December 31, 2018 and 15 per cent by March 31, 2020.

The central bank, while rejecting the PNCPS route for stake dilution contention, contended that preference shares do not count towards the equity share capital. The bank then communicated the RBI decision to the exchanges in August. “We continue to believe that we have met the requirement and will engage with the RBI in this behalf,” it had said.

On Monday, the bank said it has since clarified and conveyed to the RBI its position in relation to PNCPS being part of paid-up capital and the legal basis on the matter of dilution of shareholding under the Banking Regulation Act.

It has also shared with the central bank the opinions of eminent jurists and senior legal counsels of the country, which confirm its understanding of the rules.

“However, we have not heard from the RBI on the above matter. Given the milestone of December 31, 2018, the bank has been left with no option but to protect its interest. By way of abundant caution, the bank has today filed a writ petition with the Bombay High Court to validate the bank’s position,” the private bank said on Monday.