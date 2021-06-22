KIMS IPO allotment status: Here is how to check your shares

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of number of patients treated and treatments offered. (Image: Facebook/KIMS Hospitals)

KIMS IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) was met 3.86 times subscription over 1.44 crore shares offered during the subscription period from June 16-18, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 815-825 per share.

KIMS IPO received bids of over 5.56 crore (5,56,59,762) shares against the total issue size of 1.44 crore (1,44,13,073) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 5.26 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 1.89 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.90 times. Separately, shares for the employees segment was subscribed 1.06 times, the data showed.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to repay the debt of the company and its subsidiaries.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the KIMS IPO. The firm is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered. It’s supposed to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, June 23, 2021, as per the timeline given in the red herring prospectus. In case you have applied for the KIMS IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is likely to take place on June 28, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE, as per the given timeline in the RHP. The issue size of the IPO was Rs 2,144 crore. Before heading into the IPO, the company raised nearly Rs 955.69 crore from its 43 anchor investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) and IIFL Securities were the book-running lead managers to the offer.