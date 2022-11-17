Kaynes Technology IPO Allotment today: Here’s how to check shares allotment status online

Kaynes Technology IPO Share Allotment today: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kaynes Technology India, an IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company, was subscribed 34.16 times over the 1.04 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from November 11-14, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 559-587 per share.

Kaynes Technology IPO received bids of over 35.76 crore (35,76,59,500) shares against the total issue size of over 1.04 crore (1,04,70,246) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 98.47 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 21.21 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 4.10 times. Separately, the employees’ portion was subscribed 11.92 times, the data showed.

The Rs 3,413 crore Kaynes Technology IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 530 crore and an offer for sale of up to 55,84,664 equity shares.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds for repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, funding capital expenditure, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of Kaynes Technology IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Thursday, November 17, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for Kaynes Technology India IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Kaynes Technology India Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number or PAN Number in the respective box. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Kaynes Technology India is likely to take place on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.