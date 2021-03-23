Kalyan Jewellers IPO allotment status: Here is how to check your shares

Kalyan Jewellers IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kalyan Jewellers India was met with 2.61 times subscription over the 9.57 crore shares offered during the subscription period from March 16-18, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 86-87 per share.

The Kalyan Jewellers received bids of over 24.95 crore (24,95,68,044) shares against the total issue size of over 9.57 crore (9,57,09,301) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 2.76 times, non institutional investors 1.91 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 2.82 times. The employees segment too saw a 3.74 times subscription.

The IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity aggregating up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers is a Thrissur-based company is in the organised premium jewellery sector. At the end of June 2020, the company had 107 showrooms across 21 states and Union Territories in India, and 30 showrooms in the Middle East.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Kalyan Jewellers India IPO. The company will finalise the allotment of shares on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. In case you have applied for the Kalyan Jewellers IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Kalyan Jewellers India Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select “Kalyan Jewellers India Limited” from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Kalyan Jewellers India is likely to take place on March 26, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE. The issue size of the IPO was Rs Rs 1,175 crore.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets and BOB Capital Markets were the book running lead managers to the IPO.